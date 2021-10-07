‘Oxygen crisis was overcome with dedication; ramped up production by 10 times,’ says PM Modi

Lauding India’s efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how the country tackled the oxygen crisis during the second wave by ramping up production of the lifesaving gas by 10 times. The obstacle was overcome due to the “dedication and hard work of our healthcare workers,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi, who completed 20 years in public office on Thursday, marked the occasion by inaugurating 35 new Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants funded by the PM CARES initiative across 35 states and Union Territories. With this, all districts in India will have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, as per a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“India is currently leading the battle against Covid-19 which reflects the hard work, dedication and unity among our people & the government to combat any ‘vipda’,” PM Modi said in an event at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. The country will soon be able to get 4000 oxygen plants from the PM Cares fund, he added.

India’s ability to build infrastructure to deal with the Covid outbreak in such a short period of time is a “symbol of our determination, service and solidarity,” the Prime Minister said.

In a tweet shared prior to the event in Uttarakhand, PM Modi called the oxygen plants “vital healthcare infrastructure”.

Addressing the gathering at AIIMS Rishikesh, Modi asserted that the Centre has been extending all help to the state government for Uttarakhand’s progress, and said this “double engine” of development will take it to new heights.

The prime minister said it is a matter of pride for every citizen that over 93 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far and the figure will soon cross 100 crore.

“Our journey from one testing lab to 3000 testing labs at the testing time of the covid-19 pandemic shows our capability to achieve anything,” he added.

The government, he said, now goes to citizens and does not wait for them to approach it with their problems.

