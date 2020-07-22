Oxford University vaccine candidate: Serum Institute hopes to start clinical trials by August, says Adar Poonawalla

“This is very affordable considering a Covid test costs Rs 2,500, and treatments like Remdesivir and others cost thousands of rupees”. (Representational) “This is very affordable considering a Covid test costs Rs 2,500, and treatments like Remdesivir and others cost thousands of rupees”. (Representational)

The Serum Institute of India hopes to embark on phase III human clinical trials with the Oxford University vaccine candidate by August, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, told The Indian Express on Wednesday. “We hope to enroll a few thousand people and if all goes well, the vaccine should be out by the year-end,” said Poonawalla.

While the final figure will be decided by the Drug Controller General of India, when asked about the cost of the vaccine, Poonawalla said the cost of the vaccine is estimated to be below Rs 1,000. “This is very affordable considering a Covid test costs Rs 2,500, and treatments like Remdesivir and others cost thousands of rupees”.

On Monday, Oxford University had announced satisfactory progress with the vaccine. In the research published in The Lancet journal, scientists had said that they found that the experimental Covid-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged between 18 and 55 years. Presently, there are more than 150 vaccine candidates that are in various stages of trials against the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organisation.

The vaccine candidate is officially known as AZD1222 and it has been developed by the Jenner Institute, a part of the Nuffield Department of Medicine at the University of Oxford . The formulation has been backed by British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca PLC. According to reports, the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is in phase II/III trial in the UK and has gone in phase III trials in South Africa and Brazil.

