Oxfam India activities are against country’s economic interest, MHA tells High Court
“The validity of an administrative order must stand or fall on the reasons contained in the order itself; a non-speaking order (order without reasons) cannot later be cured by improved reasoning in revision or by fresh allegations,” Oxfam India has submitted.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has told the Delhi High Court that NGO Oxfam India was found to be involved in “a negative and malicious campaign against the Assam tea industry”, was a “probable instrument of foreign policy”, and was “funding and mobilising communities against the coal industry” in a purported bid at “destabilising core industries” to the detriment of “national economic interest”.
Alleging that following inquiries conducted by Central security agencies and the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Oxfam India was found violating provisions and objectives of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and purportedly indulging in “activities detrimental to the national economic interest” by entering into an “agreement with another association and funded it to mobilise communities against the coal industry with help of local unions”.
With the MHA first refusing to renew the NGO’s FCRA registration, without providing any reasons in December 2021, the Ministry refused the renewal again on December 1, 2022, in an order, citing violations of FCRA provisions by the NGO, following which the NGO moved Delhi HC challenging the December 2022 order of MHA.
While the case remains pending with Delhi HC, in February this year, MHA had told the court that without prejudice, the Ministry is willing to consider Oxfam India’s application for fresh FCRA registration. While Oxfam India has since filed its application before MHA seeking the fresh FCRA registration, central government standing counsel Amit Tiwari told the court on Friday that the same is presently under consideration by the ministry.
Oxfam India, countering the MHA’s allegations, has told Delhi HC in its written submissions filed on May 12, that the government in its December 2022 order “introduces for the first time allegations relating to UNICEF funding, the Assam tea campaign, receipt of funds in utilisation accounts, transfer of funds to other entities, administrative expenditure beyond 20%, and speculative use of FC (foreign contribution).”
The NGO has also pointed the MHA, in its counter affidavit before the Delhi HC further added “new allegations concerning support to anti-coal campaigns, targeting development projects, GST-related objections, property transactions, and alleged diplomatic pressure through foreign governments or multilateral bodies.” Oxfam India told the court “this step-by-step supplementation of reasons is legally impermissible”.
“The validity of an administrative order must stand or fall on the reasons contained in the order itself; a non-speaking order (order without reasons) cannot later be cured by improved reasoning in revision or by fresh allegations,” Oxfam India has submitted.
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Listing eight violations, the MHA in its submissions dated May 14 has alleged that Oxfam India “was found to be corresponding with foreign governments and multilateral organizations in order to put pressure on the Government of India, exposing it as a instrument of foreign policy, contrary to the mandate of the FCRA, 2010.”
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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