Owners didn’t engage ‘qualified’ persons for structural changes to Satya Niketan building: Cops

The Delhi police has told the Delhi High Court that the owners of the building that collapsed at Satya Niketan in Southwest Delhi that killed seven people, had not engaged “qualified” persons for structural changes made to the building.

The police said that the probe also found that the operators of Hostel Daze, the paying guest facility which was being run from the building, too failed to take “appropriate precautions, despite construction/alteration/structural work being carried out in the building”.

The submissions were made in a status report filed by the police on September 21 in response to a PIL by Delhi University law student Aniket Kumar Gupta. He has sought an immediate safety audit of private paying guest and hostel accommodations in Satya Niketan, which caters mainly to students from DU’s South Campus. The Delhi HC had earlier sought status reports from the police on the probe.