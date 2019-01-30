Owners of chit fund firms bought Mamata’s paintings, says Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that the state government was doing nothing to return the money swindled by chit fund companies because Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s paintings had been bought by owners of such companies, and TMC MPs were involved in chit fund scams.

The TMC reacted strongly to his remarks, and threatened to file a defamation suit against him if he does not withdraw his statement and apologise.

Addressing a ‘Ganatrantra Bachao’ rally in Contai, East Midnapore, Shah also claimed that the Congress will indulge in more scams with Priyanka Gandhi having been appointed its new general secretary in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh, which spurred the Congress’ retort that he was acting out of “fear and desperation”.

Shah said, “Here, hard-earned money of 25 lakh people was amassed by chit fund companies. The TMC government is doing nothing to return the money. They cannot do anything as Banerjee’s paintings were bought by chit fund company owners and her party MPs are involved in chit fund scams. If you bring a parivartan (change) here, then the BJP government will make efforts to return all the money.”

The TMC wrote to the BJP president threatening to file a defamation suit against him if he does not withdraw his remarks against Mamata.

State Minister and TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “Shah made personal remarks against our party chief which are completely baseless and untrue… The proceeds received for her paintings by her have been disclosed before various statutory bodies including the income tax department and Election Commission. If he does not withdraw his statements and apologise before the public, we will be forced to take legal steps against him.”