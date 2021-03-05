Mumbai: Owner of vehicle spotted with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s house found dead

The owner of the vehicle, which was found parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilla in Mumbai with around 20 gelatin sticks, has been found dead, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mansukh Hiren and his body was recovered from the Kalwa creek in Mumbra at around 10:25 am. He had been missing since Thursday evening and a missing report was lodged by his family members at Naupada police station in Thane.

This comes after former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Hiren was in touch with officer Sachin Vaze and there were call records between them from earlier this year. Responding to the allegations, Vaze said that he may have met Hiren earlier but does not remember it.

Last week, around 20 gelatin sticks were found in a vehicle parked outside Antilla, leading to a security scare and a massive mobilisation by the Mumbai Police to trace the culprits. Mumbai Police spokesperson Chaitanya S had said, “A suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Road under limits of the Gamdevi Police Station. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad team and other police teams reached the spot immediately, examined the vehicle and found some explosive material gelatin inside.”

During the investigation, Mumbai Police had found that the vehicle was stolen from Vikhroli 10 days prior to the incident. In the Scorpio, which had a fake registration number and was parked close to Antilla on Carmichael Road, the police had found four more fake number plates. All four bore registration numbers of vehicles that are part of the Z-plus security convoy of the Ambani family. The registration number of the Scorpio was the same as the lead vehicle in the security convoy of Nita Ambani.

Apart from the gelatin sticks, police had also found a note in the car addressed to the Ambani family which read: “nITA bHABHI aur mKESH bhyya aur fEMILI ek jalak he ye agli baar ye samaan pora konnect ho ke ayega. Orijinl gaadi mein aayega. Tum pora femili ko udane ke liye intajam ho gaya hain. Sambal jana. Gud Nit (Nita and Mukesh Ambani and family. This is just a trailer. Next time the gelatin sticks will be connected. Preparations have been made to bomb your entire family. Mend your ways. Good night.)”

Mumbai Police had also said that a message popped up on a Telegram channel purportedly of a group called ‘Jaish-Ul-Hind’, claiming responsibility for the threat, but the investigating agencies were verifying the message to find out if the claim was a red herring.