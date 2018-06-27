Owner of deaddiction centre in Delhi booked after inmate alleges torture

According to the FIR, the complainant was detained illegally at Ujala Foundation centre thrice since November 2016. According to the FIR, the complainant was detained illegally at Ujala Foundation centre thrice since November 2016.

Following a complaint lodged by a 64-year-old inmate at a deaddiction centre, alleging illegal detention and ill-treatment, Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the owner of the centre. A case under IPC sections 344 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) has been registered at Ranhola police station, police added. According to the FIR, the complainant was detained illegally at Ujala Foundation centre thrice since November 2016.

The FIR stated that the 64-year-old was “physically and mentally tortured” and was ill-treated as he was given “overdose of medicines for blood pressure and excessive sleeping pills”, making him mentally and physically unfit. The FIR added that the complainant was forced to wash utensils and clothes, clean floors and make beds of other inmates, and that he was not allowed to meet his elder brother.

According to the FIR, the complainant said he was forcefully thrown into a vehicle by the staff of Ujala Foundation like “ an MCD dog squad does to pick up dogs”.

“Ujala Foundation then obtained signatures forcefully by locking me up and I did so to avoid any torture,” the complainant stated in the FIR.

The FIR also said that the owner of the centre, Ajay Verma, had charged approximately Rs 7 lakh from the complainant. “Mr Ajay Verma is earning a lot in name of Nasha Mukti Kendra and lives a luxurious life while fooling family members of other inmates… It is a mini jail… a shop for earning money,” the FIR stated.

The FIR was registered after a petition was filed in the High Court on the complainant’s “illegal” detention, following which he was discharged on April 18. On May 3, a bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice I S Mehta heard the complainant’s “harrowing” experience at the centre and directed him to seek other legal remedies. However, the counsel appearing for the centre denied all the allegations.

As reported by The Indian Express, a recent Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) inspection of 124 deaddiction centres in Delhi found similar problems of detention, physical and mental torture and sexual abuse inside the centres. On June 1, the Delhi High Court had directed Delhi Police to act on the report submitted by the DSLSA. On May 3, a direction was issued by the High Court stating that deaddiction centres will not admit any new patients.

