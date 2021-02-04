Owaisi to attend public meetings at Bharuch

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimin (AIMIM) president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi will address two public meetings in Bharuch and Ahmedabad on February 7, ahead of the local body elections scheduled to be held later in the month.

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) founder and party MLA from Jhagadia, Chhotu Vasava, has announced his alliance with the AIMIM, and both the parties will jointly put their candidates for the upcoming elections.

On Thursday, Vasava tweeted a photo of the banner of public meeting by Owaisi along with a photo of another AIMIM leader, Imtiyaz Jaleel.

Jaleel also tweeted about Owaisi’s public meeting at Manubar in Bharuch at 11 am on February 7 and a second meeting in Ahmedabad in the evening.

Talking to the Indian Express, BTP president Vasava said, “We have got confirmation from the AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi about his meetings at Bharuch and Ahmedabad. This is the first visit of Owaisi to Gujarat. My son and BTP MLA from Dediapada, Mahesh Vasava, and I will attend the meeting along with our party leaders and workers. The AIMIM-BTP alliance will definitely make the fight tough for the BJP and the Congress in upcoming local body polls.”

Vasava said the leaders will meet and discuss about candidates after the public meeting. “Representatives of AIMIM have made a list of candidates and we have also made a list of our candidates,” he added.