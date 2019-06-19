Owaisi responds to Jai Shri Ram chants: Jai Bheem, Allahu Akbar

The second day of oath taking by members of 17th Lok Sabha turned into a virtual slogan-shouting contest between treasury and opposition benches on Tuesday, with AIMIM’s Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi responding to NDA members’ “Jai Shri Ram” and “Vande Mataram” slogans with “Jai Bheem, Allahu Akbar”, amid an array of slogans by members of all parties.

As the four-time MP moved to take oath of office, he was greeted with slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” by BJP members. After gesturing the saffron camp to continue with their slogan-shouting, Owaisi responded: “Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind” after reading out his oath.

Retweeting a video of his oath-taking, put out by the AIMIM, Owaisi later tweeted, “Today, I was welcomed with some slogans when I stood up to take my oath on the Constitution of India.”

Among other slogans shouted by members from the treasury benches were “Om Namah Shivay”, “Har Har Mahadev”, “Guru Gorakhnath Ki Jai”, “Radhey-Radhey”, “Wahe Guruji ka Khalsa, Wahe Guruji ki Fateh”, “Jai Yogi, Jai Modi”, and “Jai Veer Tejaji (a Rajasthan folk hero).”

Amazed how scared BJP MPs are of @asadowaisi. Begin shouting BMKJ and Jai Shri Ram when he is about to take oath. He responds brilliantly with Jai Bhim, Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind. https://t.co/LZ7fw6ldYC — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) June 18, 2019

Members on the Opposition benches countered by shouting “Jai Hind”, “Jai Bangla”, “Jai Durga”, “Jai Mamata”, “Inquilab Zindabad”, among others.

A little while before Owaisi’s counter to taunting NDA members, a DMK member had hailed Periyar, Kaliangar (late DMK chief M Karunanidhi), Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar. The sloganeering went unabated even after pro tem Speaker Virendra Kumar ruled that not a word uttered in addition to the sanctioned text of oath of affirmation by members will go on record.

RSP member N K Premachandran was heard saying that “Parliamentary decorum” has disappeared, and that the government side is responsible for this. When BJP members asked why he was not objecting to slogans raised by Opposition members, Premachandran said the Chair has already given its direction on this count.

Akali Dal’s Sukhbir Singh Badal concluded with “Wahe Guruji ka Khalsa, Wahe Guruji ki Fateh”, while Aam Aadmi Party’s Bhagwant Mann, the MP from Sangrur, Punjab, who wears his turban like Bhagat Singh, finished with “Inquilab Zindabad”.

CPI’s K Subbarayan said “Long Live Secularism, Long Live India” after taking oath.

BJP members such as Sumedhanand Saraswati, Chandra Prakash Joshi, Ram Charan Bohra, Bhagirath Chaudhary and Subhash Baheriya – all MPs from Rajasthan – took their oath in Sanskrit. Two members from the desert state said “Ram, Ram Sa” after being sworn in.

Bhagirath Choudhary, the MP representing Ajmer, started reading the Sanskrit text, but had to take his oath again after the Lok Sabha Secretary-General said that he had given Hindi as his preferred language.

BJP’s Hema Malini joined party colleagues by repeatedly thumping her desk when stepson Sunny Deol, a first-time MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab, walked in. Dressed in a pair of jeans and a blazer, Deol took oath in English. While he ended by committing a gaffe, the actor-Parliamentarian quickly rectified himself: he had said “withhold the sovereignty and integrity of the country” instead of “uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the country”.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram of the Congress sat in the Rajya Sabha gallery as son Karti Chidambaram, dressed in a mundu, took oath.