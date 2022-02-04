A day after attack, Asaduddin Owaisi rejects ‘Z’ security, asks govt to file case under UAPA

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected ‘Z’ security cover extended to him by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after an attack on him yesterday in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to the floor of the Lok Sabha, the AIMIM MP urged the central government to charge those who attacked him with stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and appealed to end radicalisation in the country.

On Thursday, gunshots were fired at Owaisi’s car at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the assembly elections.

“I don’t want Z category security. I want to be an A-category citizen, at par with you all. Why was UAPA not invoked against those who fired at me? …I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when the poor are safe. I will not get scared of those who shot at my car,” he said in Parliament.

Earlier, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the state government has arrested the culprits and also seized the weapon and vehicle used in the attack. Goyal said Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in the House on Monday.

Owaisi also alleged that ‘dharma sansad’ held in Prayagraj could also be behind the attack. He also said that ‘people (in the sansad) stood up and talked about killing me.’

“Many people are behind them (shooters). A so-called ‘dharma sansad’ was recently held in Prayagraj where people stood up and talked about killing me. Why isn’t the govt acting against these elements?” news agency ANI quoted Owaisi.

The AIMIM MP also asked to establish a de-radicalization group for all religions. “I’ve asked this in Parliament in 2015, to establish a de-radicalization group for all religions. Radicalization killed Mahatma Gandhi, our two former PMs & many other leaders,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Hapur Police on Friday said it has arrested the second suspect involved in firing on Owaisi’s car. The police have lodged an FIR for attempt to murder in the case and the accused duo has been remanded in judicial custody, it said.

The AIMIM chief’s car came under attack in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, a week before assembly polls begin in the state.

No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi said.

“One of the accused has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Badalpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while the other is Shubham, a native of Nakur in Saharanpur,” police said in a statement.

Two pistols were seized from their possession and a Maruti Alto car has also been impounded in connection with the case, police said. The FIR has been lodged at the Pilakhua Police Station under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and section 7 of the Criminal Amendment Act, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)