Owaisi forms third front ahead of Bihar elections

Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday announced that his party has formed an alliance with former Union minister Devendra Prasad Yadav’s Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic. The coalition was named United Democratic Secular Alliance.

Owaisi said: “Tripolar politics is the need of the present… The Opposition has become weak.” Yadav, the former Jhanjharpur MP, said their alliance would not give tickets to candidates with a criminal background.

The two leaders announced their parties would contest the in their respective areas of influence. While the AIMIM has influence in Bihar’s Seemanchal belt, Yadav aims at making inroads into Madhubani and Darbhanga.

