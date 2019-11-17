Owaisi arrives for Muslim Law Board meet, will decide on Ayodhya review plea

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called for a meeting in Lucknow on Sunday to decide whether to go for a review of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case.

In a unanimous verdict last week, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

The five-judge Bench also acknowledged that “exclusion of the Muslims from worship and possession took place on the intervening night between 22/23 December 1949 when the mosque was desecrated by the installation of Hindu idols” and “the ouster of the Muslims on that occasion was not through any lawful authority but through an act which was calculated to deprive them of their place of worship”.

Soon after the verdict, the AIMPLB had expressed dissatisfaction with it and said the board was considering seeking a review of the judgment.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was among the leaders who arrived for the meeting today. Expressing dismay over the judgment, Owaisi had his party was not in favour of the five acres of land proposed by the court. “I speak for my party, we do not want this ‘khairat’ (donation or charity). Our fight was for a legal right, for a Babri Masjid. Our fight was not for, to get this piece of land,” PTI quoted Owaisi as saying.

Ahead of the meeting today, AIMPLB held a meeting with various Muslim parties to discuss the judgment. The Sunni Waqf Board, one of the litigants in the case, had said that it would seek a review of the judgment. “The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict,” the board’s lawyer Zafaryab Jilani had said after the judgment was pronounced. It will take whatever legal recourse is possible, he added.