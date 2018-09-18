Owaisi, Ambedkar alliance will help BJP win 2019 polls, says Sena

The Sena said Prakash Ambekdar should have worked to bring all the Dalit factions together instead of partnering with Owaisi. (File) The Sena said Prakash Ambekdar should have worked to bring all the Dalit factions together instead of partnering with Owaisi. (File)

SLAMMING the Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharatiya Republican Party Bahujan Mahasangh’s (BRPBM) decision to forge an alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the Shiv Sena on Monday said such an alliance would indirectly assist the BJP in winning the 2019 general elections.

In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said both parties were engaging in politics behind the curtains to actually support the BJP. “Now, they will openly help the BJP in 2019, and it is not a good sign for the Indian politics,” said the editorial, adding that both parties should have ideally gone along with the BJP but have instead forged a new front under the guise of reaching out to the backward classes.

The Sena said Prakash Ambekdar should have worked to bring all the Dalit factions together instead of partnering with Owaisi.

“The new alliance of Owaisi and Ambedkar is for someone’s defeat and is a well-planned strategy,” it added. On Saturday, leaders of the BRPBM and AIMIM announced a poll tie-up for the Lok Sabha elections and the Maharashtra Assembly polls in 2019.

The Sena further alleged that the AIMIM is a corrupt version of the Muslim League and is involved in Muslim votebank politics and working to divide the country. “The new alliance has emerged to ensure that Dalits remain Dalits and Muslims should always live as Muslims instead of being citizens of the country,” said the editorial, adding that Dalits and Muslims should thwart the efforts of the two parties.

