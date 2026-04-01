Overcrowding, open bathing spaces for women among major issues in Odisha prisons: CAG report

The CAG findings showed that against a requirement of 2,203 bathing units, only 916 were actually available. (File photo/Representational)

Overcrowding, congested living conditions, inadequate bathing spaces, not enough guards and a lack of essential security equipment were among key issues in Odisha’s prisons, a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The report, tabled in the state Assembly on Tuesday, said that as many as 31 of 87 jails in Odisha were overcrowded. “Availability of less space per inmate led to congested living conditions for the prisoners. Such prisoners were deprived of the standard requisite space for sleeping and basic living conditions, as per the norms,” read the report.

Even as the Odisha model jail manual mandates covered cubicles for bathing at a rate of one for every 10 prisoners, and proper arrangements to ensure privacy, the CAG findings showed that against a requirement of 2,203 bathing units, only 916 were actually available. In some prisons, women inmates were using open pindis, or platforms, to take a bath.