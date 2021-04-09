‘Overburdened’: docs submit memorandum to medical college dean in Surat

The non-Covid OPDs remained shut for couple of hours at NCH, and patients had to wait for the doctors, as they were busy in the meeting.

“OVER-BURDENED” by the workload of treating Covid and non-Covid patients, over hundreds of resident doctors of New Civil Hospital on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Dean of Government Medical College and requested that their issues be looked into.

There was a rise seen in the number of Covid patients undergoing treatment at Surat New Civil Hospital new building and after the authorities had started shifting some Covid patients to different wards of old NCH.

Over 400 resident doctors, under the banner of Junior Doctors Association had on Thursday, handed memorandum to the dean of Government medical college Dr. Ritambara Mehta. The Association had demanded that non-Covid treatment activity should be limited and more importance to be given to Covid patients.

Junior Doctors Association President Dr. Jignesh Patel said, “We have also demanded hike in the stipend. We are not demanding 100 per cent hike, we have demanded 40 -50 per cent hike. The incentive of Rs 25,000 announced by the state government, last year is still pending it . With large number of patients coming to NCH, the beds have been increased but the strength of doctors, nurses and servants are same, so the staff should be increased. Our duties in the pandemic time should be included in the completion of bond, as the pandemic has affected our academics, our family lives and the doctors are doing services since pandemic started.” On Thursday afternoon, the Junior Doctors Association leaders held a meeting with Dean Dr Ritambara Mehta, NCH superintendent Dr. Raghini Verma and Resident Medical Officer Dr Ketan Naik.

The non-Covid OPDs remained shut for couple of hours at NCH, and patients had to wait for the doctors, as they were busy in the meeting. After the meeting ended, work at non-Covid OPD resumed around 1 pm onwards.

NCH Resident Medical Officer Dr Ketan Naik said, “In the meeting it was decided that the work of non covid will be reduced and only emergency services and ICU will be continued while regular non covid OPD will be stopped at NCH. However other demands has been forwarded to the state government.”

Woman doc found dead

A 40-year-old woman doctor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Adani Shantigram society in Gandhinagar Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased, Dr Manisha, consultant at Gujarat Cancer Society Medical College in Ahmedabad, was found dead in a bathroom at her apartment in Water Lily society at Adani Shantigram. Her husband, Dr Nilesh Chauhan, is an assistant professor at Sola Civil Hospital. The body was found by her husband. The couple has an eight-year-old daughter. “We have not found any note from the spot and a probe on. As of now, an accidental death report has been filed ,” said Vanrajsinh Manjariya, police inspector, Santej police station.