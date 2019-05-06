Toggle Menu
Over six tonnes of suspected beef seized, one heldhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/over-six-tonnes-of-suspected-beef-seized-one-held-5712126/

Over six tonnes of suspected beef seized, one held

"A case was registered against them under under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and also various sections of the Maharashtra Animal Protection Act, 1995," the official said.

beef seized, beef seized in padgha, beef seized in maharashtra, indian penal code, mumbai news
An investigation into the case is on. (Representational)

Over six tonnes of suspected beef was seized at Padgha in the district and one person was arrested, police said on Sunday.

The seizure was made on Saturday night, police said.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team intecepted a tempo and found that it was carrying beef to Mumbai. Total 6,170 kgs of beef worth Rs 6,17,000 was seized along with the vehicle worth Rs 8 lakh,” he said.

“The driver of the tempo was arrested and two others were booked. A case was registered against them under under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and also various sections of the Maharashtra Animal Protection Act, 1995,” the official said.

An investigation into the case is on.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sexual harassment case: Justice Chandrachud met Justice Bobde, calls for full court
2 Battling stereotypes in volatile Kashmir, women pave own way
3 Day after, Arvind Kejriwal says attack bid to silence him