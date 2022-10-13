scorecardresearch
Over Rs 6,000-crore scheme for Northeast gets Cabinet nod

The scheme will be operational for the remaining four years of the 15th Finance Commission, from 2022-23 to 2025-26, and will have an outlay of Rs 6,600 crore.

PM-DevINE will target the creation of infrastructure, support industries, social development projects and create livelihood activities for the youth and women, with the focus on job creation.

THE UNION Cabinet has approved the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) – a new scheme for the Northeastern states which was announced in the Union Budget earlier this year. The scheme will be operational for the remaining four years of the 15th Finance Commission, from 2022-23 to 2025-26, and will have an outlay of Rs 6,600 crore.

PM-DevINE will target the creation of infrastructure, support industries, social development projects and create livelihood activities for the youth and women, with the focus on job creation. These projects will include basic infrastructure in all primary healthcare centres and government schools.

A central sector scheme with 100% central funding, PM-DevINE will be implemented by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), through the North Eastern Council or central ministries and agencies.

Efforts will be made to complete the PM-DevINE projects by 2025-26 so that there are no committed liabilities beyond this year, said DoNER officials.

“The justification for announcement of PM-DevINE is that the parameters of N-E states in respect of Basic Minimum Services (BMS) are well below the national average and there are critical development gaps as per the NER District Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index 2021-22 prepared by NITI Aayog, UNDP and MDoNER,’’ said a ministry statement.

