Over Rs 4,700 crore liabilities of MGNREGA pending till July 21, Centre informs Parliament

The pending liabilities for wage component under Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme stood at Rs 4,720.22 crore as on July 21, 2022, the Ministry of Rural Development informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti informed that the pending liabilities for wage component under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS was highest for West Bengal (Rs 2620.87 crore). The state was followed by Bihar (Rs 1067.83 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 447.87 crore).
Besides, the liabilities for wage component under NREGS were pending for 10 other states—Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Maharashtra. Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Puducherry.
Apart from the wage liabilities, material component liabilities worth Rs 2,537.32 crore were also pending as on July 21.
The minister said, “Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) is a demand driven wage employment scheme. Under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS, States furnish funds release proposals to Government of India.”
“Fund release to the States is a continuous process and Central Government is committed in making funds available to States for the implementation of the Scheme. The Ministry releases funds periodically in two tranches with each tranche consisting of one or more installments, keeping in view the “agreed to” Labour Budget, demand for works, opening balance, pace of utilization of funds, pending liabilities, overall performance and subject to submission of relevant documents by the States. Also State can make advance payments subject to recoupment after the release of funds by Central Government,” the minister said.
