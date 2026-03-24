Over half dozen Navy warships escorting Indian-flagged vessels in Gulf region

The strength of this task force of the Indian Navy is being augmented or reduced based on specific requirements, depending on the evolving situation, it is learnt. (Photo: PIB India/File)

OVER HALF a dozen warships of the Indian Navy have been deployed close to the Gulf region to safely escort tankers carrying fuel to India over the last few days, The Indian Express has learnt. The strength of this task force of the Indian Navy is being augmented or reduced based on specific requirements, depending on the evolving situation, it is learnt.

The Navy had earlier escorted two vessels, two Indian-flagged LPG tankers — very large gas carriers (VLGCs) Shivalik and Nanda Devi — following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

On Monday, the Navy was tasked with escorting two other Indian-flagged LPG tankers — Pine Gas and Jag Vasant — as they crossed the Strait of Hormuz. According to the ship tracking data, the two LPG tankers were nearing the waters between Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands as of Monday noon.