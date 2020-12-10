Over 90 works on SMC’s agenda for last Standing Committee meeting

The list also includes the work to supply water connection at Rs 500 to the consumers in the walled city areas which were pending since 2003.

In a first, more than 90 works will be discussed in the last Standing Committee meeting of the Surat Municipal Corporation on December 11, officials said.

The term of SMC’s board ends December 14 and the authorities have started the exercise to include the important pending works into the agenda of last Standing Committee, sources said. The 13-page agenda that has been prepared consist of 92 pending works, including a 10-year-old proposal to supply water to the New North zone, comprising Kosad, Mota Varachha, Chhaprabhata, Variyav and Uttran, through a public-private partnership for a period of 15 years.

The list also includes the work to supply water connection at Rs 500 to the consumers in the walled city areas which were pending since 2003.

The Surat municipal body’s parking policy has also been included on the list. Under the policy, several roads in the city were made for paid parking and contract given to a private agency in the matter.

Standing committee chairman Anil Goplani said, “The reason why such a large number of works has been included in the agenda to be discussed in the last meeting is that majority of the works are pending since last 10 years and no decision was taken on it. So, we have decided to clear all the pending works.”

