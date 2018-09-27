Over 898 rescued in 3 days in rain-ravaged Himachal, around 900 still stranded

Work on to remove rubble of a landslide in Shimla on Wednesday. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar) Work on to remove rubble of a landslide in Shimla on Wednesday. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

More Than 800 stranded people were rescued and moved to safer places in Himachal Pradesh over the last three days in the “biggest-ever” rescue operation, officials said. At least 300 people were rescued on Wednesday itself, they said.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Nanda said the state launched its “biggest ever rescue operation” and moved 898 people to safety over the last three days. However, she said around 900 people were waiting to be rescued, mostly from parts of Lahaul-Sapiti, Kullu and Manali.

As rain relented on Wednesday — after lashing Himachal Pradesh for three days from September 22 to 24 — around 36 people, including around nine foreign nationals, were airlifted from a remote area in Lahaul. At least 600 roads, mostly link roads, were also reopened on Wednesday.

Kullu-Chandigarh National Highway was also opened on Tuesday evening.

Due to very heavy rainfall in the catchment area of Beas river, Kullu — located on the banks of Beas — is the worst affected district and the road network took a major hit here.

According to Himachal government, the state had recorded a total loss of Rs 1443.92 crore to public property, mainly road network, in this monsoon season, from July 1 to September 25. Out of this a loss of Rs 220.29 crore was recorded in just three days from September 22 to 24 — 15 per cent of the total loss during the monsoon season.

