Over 83 lakh revenue documents, maps digitised in Jammu

Over 83 lakh revenue documents and land record maps have been digitised under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) in the Jammu division, officials said.

The scanning of 83,76,221 documents and 12,457 maps of the Jammu division has been completed, they said.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Thursday, visited the central record room here and reviewed the implementation of the programme.

On a trial basis, all the parameters involved in the process of integration of textual and spatial data of four villages of Jammu West tehsil has also been done, the officials said.

The divisional commissioner also called for the digitisation and integration of textual and spatial data of a few densely populated villages.

Regional Director, S&LR, Jammu, Rifat Kohli briefed Verma about various activities of the DILRMP project underway at the central record room (CRR).

She informed that 25,83,566 documents such as mutation registers, jamabandis, misal haqiyat, girdawari register records of Patwar Halqa, Tehsil are being scanned.

The regional director also highlighted that the scanning of records at the CRR is likely to be completed by November.

Verma also visited the single window room to assess the quantity and quality of the services being issued to the applicants.

He was informed that the e-services of the revenue documents of tehsils Jammu, Jammu West, and Akhnoor are being provided.

The main objective of digitisation of revenue record is to provide services in a transparent and hassle-free manner. This will also help in reducing land disputes and chances of tampering of records, Verma said.

