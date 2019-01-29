Over 75% voting in peaceful Jind bypoll

The high-stakes Jind bypolls was largely a peaceful affair with a voter turnout of 75.77 percent. The voting that was scheduled to end at 5pm was extended to late evening because of long queues at polling stations.

Advertising

Suresh Khoth, overall duty magistrate for the bypoll, attributed the robust turnout to the enthusiasm among village-level party workers who ensured that everyone cast their vote. In the 2014 assembly elections, too, Jind witnessed 75.84 percent polling.

Though the administration had declared all the 174 polling stations “sensitive”, polling was peaceful amid tight security but for a minor skirmish between workers of two political parties over suspicion of “fake voting” at Jalalpura Khurad village.

“Webcasting was done at 39 booths and videography was done in sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations. Bypolls were completely peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from any place,” said Dr Inder Jeet, Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana.

Advertising

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala is locked in a tough battle with Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala’s younger brother Digvijay Chautala and ruling BJP, which is relying on Krishan Midha, son of two-time INLD MLA, late Hari Chand Midha brother Digvijay Chautala and ruling BJP, which is relying on Krishan Midha, son of two-time INLD MLA, late Hari Chand Midha.

The flags of Dushyant Chautala’s newly-formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in the fields indicated that JJP could eat into INLD votes in the constituency. However, INLD loyalists made their presence felt with their traditional hookah as at a polling booth at Intal Kalan village.

With JJP yet to be formally legalised, Digvijay contested as an independent candidate. But JJP volunteers took the opportunity to popularise their election symbol cup-plate by serving tea to voters.

Sitting near a polling booth at Sarangpur village, former Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Surender Barwala told The Indian Express that they were confident about Midha’s winnability. “JJP and Congress are fighting for the second and third spot,” he claimed. In 2014, INLD candidate Dr Hari Chand Midha, whose death led to this bypoll, defeated BJP candidate Surinder Singh Barwala by a thin margin of 1.86 percent.”

Sources in BJP said the party was worrried about MP Raj Kumar Saini-backed candidate Vinod Ashri, who enjoys the support of a sizeable population of Saini and Brahmin community in the caste-centric election.

Digvijay Chautala, who received the support of Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal , said, “The result of this election will have far-reaching impact on the political circles of Haryana and Delhi.”

Speaking to The Indian Express at Haibatpur village of the constituency, Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar termed the bypoll as semifinal of the 2019 Assembly elections. “It’s said about the Congress that if the party contests an election unitedly, nobody can defeat it. Here, all Congressmen worked for the bypoll with full vigour.”

Sarifan, whose voter slip mentioned her age as 107, was the centre of attraction at Jind Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, when she arrived to cast her vote dressed in the colours of the national flag. She said she came to vote “with the permission of God”.

Veiled women who waited in long queues at Kandela village, headquarters of the Kandela khap, used the opportunity to air their grouse against the ghunghat’’. “We don’t want to cover our face with a veil but we have to bow to the elders in the family,” said Sonia, who has done her MA in Rural Development from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Many eyebrows were raised when Lakshmi Sharma, 20, BSc student in a Jind college, turned up to vote in a pair of jeans. “After marriage, I will have to opt for the veil,”she said, adding that even now villagers don’t approve of her western attire.

Advertising

Villagers said the bypoll turned into a family celebration with distant relatives landing up to cast their votes. “It was difficult to cook food for so many but we enjoyed the experience,” said 55-year-old Ram Devi.