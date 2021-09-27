Over 70% Odisha kids developed antibodies: survey

A recently concluded serological survey covering 12 districts of Odisha to estimate and compare the age-specific prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies has found that 70 per cent children in the age group 6-10 years were found to have developed antibodies, while the figure for the 11 -18 years age group was 74 per cent.

The survey, conducted by the ICMR Regional Medical Research Centre (RCMR), also revealed a weighted community sero prevalence of 73.5 per cent.

“70 per cent sero prevalence was found in the age group 6-10 years while for 11 -18 it was 74 per cent. Most children especially in the 6-10 age group have not been exposed to the virus as they were expected to stay indoors. Their exposure must have been from immediate family and friends. Our findings are similar and are at par with the national sero survey,” RCMR director Dr Sanghamitra Pati told The Indian Express.

Conducted between August 29 and September 15, the survey covered 6,000 people, including 1,200 healthcare workers, in 12 districts.

Of those surveyed, 25.6 percent were fully immunised, 41.4 percent were partially vaccinated and 33 percent were not vaccinated at all. In the 19-44 years age group, the survey revealed a sero prevalence of 75.68 per cent — higher than the age groups 45-60 years (72.65 per cent) and 60+ years (66.04 per cent).