Over 7 lakh sq km of forest land in country, Rajya Sabha informed

Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Monday informed Rajya Sabha that the recorded forest area in the country is 7,67,419 sq km, as surveyed by the India State of Forest Report, 2019. He said the ministry has so far not quantified the forest area that has been under dispute.

In a written reply, Yadav told Rajya Sabha that the term ‘forest’ is yet to be defined by the Centre. “The word ‘forest’ is not defined in any Central Forest Act, namely the Indian Forest Act (1927), or the Forest Conservation Act (1980). The Central government has not laid down any criterion to define forest,” he said.

The minister was replying to a question in the Upper House by BJP member Rakesh Sinha, who asked “How Forests are defined or formed, and if there is any specific criteria” and how forest land disputes were being resolved by the Ministry.

Sinha also asked if there were any plans of giving individual titles to tribals for forest land, pointing out that there has been an ongoing tussle between the Forest and the Revenue Departments over land, and how this was being resolved. To this, Yadav’s response was that states are responsible for categorising forest land, and it is the states that resolve disputes between these two departments.

Speaking of disputes over forest land, Yadav said, “The disputes regarding forest lands are variable in nature and keep changing depending upon the pace of settlement process, recording of new disputes, demarcation/survey on case to case basis etc by the respective State/UT authorities as per due process of law applicable to the area. As such forest area under dispute for the country has not been quantified by the Ministry.”