Over 67% work of Ahmedabad’s Metro Phase 1 completed

More than 67 percent of the Phase-1 work of the Ahmedabad metrorail has been completed as on December 31, 2020, stated the Gujarat government in the state legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The work on 6.5 kilometres of the priority reach between Apparel Park and Vastral Gam has been completed and the metro rail is functioning on this route, said the government in reply to a question asked by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar who wished to know the status of the Phase-1 of the project which was expected to be completed by 2018.

The government said that the remaining work on Phase-1 of the project is expected to be completed by 2022, the reply added.

Though the first Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project was submitted in 2005, the routes were changed couple of times and the management was rejigged after a scam hit the project. The foundation stone of the project was laid by the then chief minister Anandiben Patel in March 2015.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first 6.5 kilometers of the metrorail in Ahmedabad before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.