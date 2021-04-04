Over 600 cases in Gurgaon, highest since November

Gurgaon now has 2,627 active cases of the infection, of which 2,417 are in home isolation.

Gurgaon recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid cases this year, with 606 people testing positive Saturday. The last time the number of new cases crossed 600 was on November 28, when the figure stood at 668. Saturday’s figure was also a sharp jump from a day earlier, when 398 cases were recorded.

According to the daily health bulletin shared by the district health department, Gurgaon now has 2,627 active cases of the infection, of which 2,417 are in home isolation. The doubling rate of the infection in the district has fallen to around 178 days, and the fatality rate was at 0.57% as of Saturday.

“We have stepped up testing — around 6,000 tests a day. In addition, we will also be increasing micro containment and will step up antigen testing as well,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Virender Yadav.

Although Gurgaon had been recording less than 50 new cases of Covid daily for several days until February this year, the numbers started increasing in March. Daily cases crossed 100 on March 18 for the first time in almost three months, and on March 25, this number jumped to over 200. It increased to more than 300 on March 28.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad administration issued a red alert to intensify Covid control measures in the district. Ghaziabad presently has 361 active cases.

“A string of measures will be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19. Rapid Response Teams will ensure surveillance is carried out within 12 hours in the area and immediate medical help is provided to those infected,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, DM, Ghaziabad.