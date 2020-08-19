Over 60 lakh new NFSA beneficiaries added during pandemic: Govt

Hordes of homeless and daily wagers being fed at a shelter home at Yamuna Pushta, New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Over 60 lakh new beneficiaries were added under the National Food Security Act, 2013 during the Covid-19 pandemic, a top official of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said, “March onwards, 60.70 lakh additional people have been added to the beneficiary list under NFSA in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tripura, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir.”

“This is the highest ever addition in such a short period. All new beneficiaries will now get benefits under NFSA as well as Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana,” Pandey said.

According to ministry data, 45 lakh more people have been added to the NFSA beneficiary list in Uttar Pradesh during the pandemic. In the same period, Bihar has added 15 lakh additional people. Tripura (25,000), Manipur (10,000) and Jammu and Kashmir (35,000) too have added a large number of new beneficiaries.

Most of these people were not covered earlier as they were living outside their home states, Pandey said. However, when they returned to their villages in the wake of the pandemic, they were included in the list of NFSA beneficiaries, he added.

According to the Food ministry, there were 81.09 crore NFSA beneficiaries at the end of July, which include 71.09 crore “priority” beneficiaries and 9.99 crore Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries.

While an AAY household is entitled to buy 35 kg subsidised grain per month, an individual beneficiary under the “priority” category can purchase 5 kg foodgrain from a designated fair price shop. The rates have been fixed at Rs 3/kg for rice, Rs 2/kg for wheat and Re 1/kg for coarse grain.

The government, as part of the Covid-19 relief package, has announced an additional quantity of 5 kg foodgrain free of cost, per person per month under PMGKAY. This scheme has been extended till November this year.

