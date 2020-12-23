Over 51L farmers to benefit as govt deposits Rs 2,000 under PM-KISAN

In all, around Rs 1,020 crore will be deposited in the accounts of these farmers, officials added. (Representational)

Around 51.34 lakh farmers from Gujarat are set to be benefitted as Rs 2,000 each is digitally deposited in the bank accounts of nine crore cultivators under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on December 25, state agriculture department officials said. In all, around Rs 1,020 crore will be deposited in the accounts of these farmers, officials added.

Under the PM-KISAN, an income support of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to all registered farmers across the country in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each, every four months. On December 25, the Prime Minister will deposit the last installment of the current financial year for the quarter between December and March.

On December 25, which is also the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the PM will address farmers virtually.

