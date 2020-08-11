Over 51 per cent of total cases in Punjab reported in less than 2 fortnights

Five judicial officers and 26 officials in Punjab and Haryana have been quarantined from July 9 onwards.

The Covid-19 cases in Punjab are heading for a peak with massive fortnightly increase since July 20. Out of a total of 25,889 cases, 8,326 have been reported in the state in the fortnight ending August 2 itself, and 5,109 more cases have been reported from August 3 to August 11.

This translates into more than 51 per cent of the cases being reported in less than two fortnights alone.

As per the official statistics, the doubling rate in the state is witnessing a sharp increase. It was 16.4 days by August 10. It was 20 days on July 15, meaning that cases were doubling in the state after 20 days on a weekly basis. On July 6, the doubling rate was 26.9 days.

On June 1, the doubling rate was 48 days.

The doubling rate of cases on May 20 and May 24 in the state was 100 and 102, respectively.

Punjab’s advisor on health Dr K K Talwar said the recent statistics in the last days show there was a surge in the cases. “Surge in the cases has been there in the last two to three weeks,” said Dr Talwar.

Asked if Punjab was heading for a peak, Dr Talwar said, “Such predictions cannot be made. There is a surge in cases recently. There are around 1,000 cases and around 20 deaths every day. There are 20 to 25 patients on ventilator on a single day. As per projections by some people who use various formulae, the cases may increase in next two to three weeks,” Dr Talwar said.

“The number of cases in Punjab has been almost stable in the state for last six days and there are around 1,000 [new cases] in the state [every day],” said Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Anurag Aggarwal, attributing the rise in new positive cases to enhanced testing.

A government functionary said the Punjab government was also declaring persons who died due to other reasons and later found positive for Covid-19 as Covid deaths. “Six persons died in an accident and following testing after death, they were found to be Covid-19 positive. We have included those also in Covid deaths. No other state is doing that. This increases the number,” the official said, requesting not to be named.

District-wise, as per the official statistics, the doubling rate in Muktsar was 18 days by August 10, as compared to 34 days by July 27. For Pathankot it was 18 days by August 10 as compared to 34 days by July 17 and for Nawanshahr, it was 29 days by August 10 as compared to 43 days by July 17.

As of August 10, the national average of doubling rate was 24.7 days. Delhi had the doubling rate at 90.2 days, Haryana 36.7 days, Maharashtra 35.9 days, Tamil Nadu 34.6 days, Uttar Pradesh 18.4 days and Kerala 17.4 days.

Another spike in Covid-19 deaths

In another sharpest spike in a day, Punjab reported 32 more Covid-19 deaths, driving up the total death count to 636.

There were 1,002 new cases, taking the tally of people testing positive for the contagion to 25,889.

Eleven deaths were reported from Ludhiana, four from Sangrur, three each from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Mohali and Patiala and one each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Muktsar and Tarn Taran.

Ludhiana reported maximum fresh cases (252), followed by 118 each in Amritsar and Patiala, 83 in Mohali and 77 in Hoshiarpur.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (189), followed by Amritsar (99) and Jalandhar (83). Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (5,701), followed by Jalandhar (3,296) and Patiala (3,029). Patiala has reported 57 deaths, fourth highest from any district. Amritsar has reported 2,513 cases of infection, fourth highest from any district.

As per official media bulletin, there are 8,463 active cases, 139 of them on oxygen support and 21 on ventilator support. Meanwhile, 16,790 patients have been discharged.

Moga MLA tests positive

Congress MLA from Moga Dr Harjot Kamal were among those who tested positive on Tuesday. Health officials from Moga said that the MLA was tested positive in TrueNat testing and is asymptomatic. He was being home-isolated, an official said.

Five cops from Ludhiana police — a Sub-Inspector from vigilance bureau, an Assistant Sub-Inspector from Dugri police station, an Inspector from division number 4 police station, a home guard posted with a judge and another home guard from Ramgarh police post — tested positive.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd