Over 500 suggestions in 2 days of launch of portal to flag unnatural demographic changes

THE HIGH-LEVEL Committee (HLC) on demographic changes has received over 500 suggestions within two days of launching its dedicated web portal for people to provide details of unnatural demographic shifts.

The inputs will be used to develop a system for identification, detention and deportation of illegal immigrants residing in the country.

The Chairman of the Committee, Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar (retd.), launched the portal — demography.mha.gov.in — on Wednesday (October 14) for public access, stakeholder submissions and data interaction.

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“The portal facilitates Central government ministries/departments, state/UT governments, NGOs/institutions and individuals to give inputs/data/information on unnatural demographic changes, their causes and the underlying factors behind these changes, abnormal settlement patterns, etc,” an MHA official said.