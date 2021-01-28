Over 50 transgenders join BJP in Vadodara

More than 50 members of the transgender community on Wednesday joined the BJP ahead of the civic body polls slated in February in Vadodara. In the presence of heir of the erstwhile Rajpipla royal family Manvendrasinh Gohil, who also runs the Lakshya Trust in Vadodara to deal with issues of the LGBTQ community, the transgenders joined the party in anattempt to make their issues “reach the mainstream”.

The event, held at the BJP’s office in Vadodara, in presence of the city unit chief Dr Vijay Shah and other leaders, was the party’s first attempt to include transgenders in the party. The party has included the group into the page committee meant to interact with voters at booth levels.

Gohil, who did not join the BJP himself, but has previously also campaigned for the party said, “Our trust for the LGBTQ community — Lakshya — facilitated this membership drive within the community for the BJP… We have realised that unless we become part of the mainstream, the issues facing transgenders will not be recognised or addressed.” Gohil said that the community would like to have at least a few candidates being fielded in the upcoming civic polls.

Sunil Solanki, Vadodara city general secretary of the BJP said, “In line with the party’s motto of reaching the last standing person, we have inducted them into the party… If they seek tickets, we will certainly raise the issue of fielding a transgender candidate in the civic polls with the state leadership.”