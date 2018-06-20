US immigration: Over 50 Sikhs among 123 immigrants detained by authorities

The Punjabi community in the state has initiated talks with the local authorities to get access to these immigrants. (Representational photo) The Punjabi community in the state has initiated talks with the local authorities to get access to these immigrants. (Representational photo)

A group of over 50 Sikhs, alleged to be illegal immigrants seeking political asylum in the United States, have been detained at the Sheridan prison in Yamhill county. The Sikhs are part of a larger group of 123 illegal immigrants from South Asia being held currently at this detention centre in Oregon.

The Punjabi community in the state has initiated talks with the local authorities to get access to these immigrants.

Talking to The Indian Express from Oregon state, Harbkash Singh Mangat, president of Sikh Centre of Oregon (Portland Metro Gurudwara), who has been living there since 2008, said: “Several faith leaders attended a vigil organised by the community Monday and offered prayers for those detained with little access to translators.” The community has also expressed fear that these detainees are not being given proper treatment inside the centre.

