Over 50 infected: Three Kanpur madrasas emerge as new hotspots

They were suspected to have been infected by Tablighi Jamaat members, who had returned to the city after attending the Delhi Markaz, the officials said. (File Photo/Representational) They were suspected to have been infected by Tablighi Jamaat members, who had returned to the city after attending the Delhi Markaz, the officials said. (File Photo/Representational)

In Kanpur, a coronavirus hotspot, close to one-third of the total 170 cases are concentrated in three madrasas in the city.

According to district health and administrative officials, 53 students, mostly between 10 and 20 years have tested positive.

They were suspected to have been infected by Tablighi Jamaat members, who had returned to the city after attending the Delhi Markaz, the officials said.

“Even though we have multiple hotspots in the district, a large number of cases have come from three madrasas in the last 12 days… Among those infected are very young children who are studying in these madrasas. The good thing is that most are asymptomatic and are showing clear signs of recovery,” said District Magistrate (Kanpur City) Brahm Dev Tiwari.

Among the three madrasas, the highest number is concentrated at Coolie Bazaar madrasa, the biggest virus cluster in the district. “The biggest challenge came from the Coolie Bazar madrasa that has resulted in around 38 positive cases,” said the DM.

The other madrasa in Kanpur with at least seven cases is the one at Machhariya, which has now been sealed and disinfected. “We had information that some persons with Tablighi connection had been staying in that area. At least seven madrasa students, all from Bihar, had tested positive on April 13,” said the DM.

The third madrasa with seven cases is Mahmudia Ashrafia. “Samples from the students of this madrasa were taken during random sampling … this one had at least seven positive cases,” said the DM.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.