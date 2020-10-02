Over 4,300 urban local bodies free of open defecation: Govt

"A total of 4,327 urban local bodies have been declared open defecation-free (ODF) so far,” the ministry said in a statement. (File)

Over 1,300 cities and over 4,300 urban local bodies in the country have so far achieved open-defecation-free tags, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said in a statement ahead of the sixth anniversary of the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Swachh Bharat initiative was launched on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in 2014.

The MoHUA said more than 66 lakh individual household toilets and over 6 lakh community and public toilets had been constructed under the Mission, far exceeding its targets.

“Since its launch in 2014, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) has made significant progress in the area of both sanitation and solid waste management. A total of 4,327 urban local bodies have been declared open defecation-free (ODF) so far,” the ministry said in a statement.

The day, which also marks the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, will focus on celebrating the achievements of the past six years along with experience-sharing by states, cities and partner organisations, it stated.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will release a compendium and a dynamic GIS portal showcasing innovative practices for effective solid waste management (SWM) from across India.

“In the area of solid waste management, 97 per cent wards have complete door-to door collection and 77 per cent wards have source segregation of waste, while 67 per cent of the total waste generated is being processed – a jump of nearly four times over 2014 levels of 18 per cent processing,” the statement added.

