Over 4,200 books withdrawn from circulation in J&K — 94% of them in Kashmir

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sheikh Khursheed (right) expressed dissatisfaction with the government reply since it did not provide the list of books and authors that have been withdrawn from circulation. (Express Photos by Shuaib Masoodi)

Over 4,200 books have been withdrawn from circulation in Jammu and Kashmir for “objectionable material”, the government said in response to a question in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Though the period during which the books were withdrawn was not made clear, the reply stated that a majority of the titles, 94% of them, have been withdrawn in the Kashmir division while the rest were withdrawn in the Jammu division.

The query was raised by Langate MLA and Awami Ittehad Party leader Sheikh Khursheed.

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The government said that “clear and objective criteria has been adopted for identifying objectionable material” for scrutiny of books available in colleges in terms of directions as contained in a circular from the Higher Education Department.