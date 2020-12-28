Over 4,000 families signing up for parivar pehchan patra everyday in Gurgaon: Officials

“Parivar Pehchan Patra will initially be linked to services like driving license, vehicle registration, birth certificate, income certificate, domicile etc.

With the district administration working on “war footing” to ensure all residents of Gurgaon are covered under the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme, data of more than 4,000 families in the district is being updated on a daily basis, said officials.

Stating that “updation and verification” for the id is on “war footing” in Gurgaon, Prashant Panwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon and nodal officer for the project in the district, said that “more people are reaching camps than before”.

“We are reaching out to residents across the city. Two to three campsites are being set up in all 35 municipal wards everyday at the community centres. Once we cover the applications of people coming to these, we reach out to the neighboring Residents’ Welfare Associations and, with their consent, we put a data entry operator at the condominium premises with whom, as per their convenience, residents can go and get themselves enrolled,” said Panwar.

“Data of around 4000 families is being updated daily for the card in the district. More than 3 lakh families have signed up for it in the district so far,” he said, adding that people will be able to avail of government benefits and services using this identification from January 1.

According to the website created by the Haryana Government for the scheme, its “primary objective” is to create “authentic, verified and reliable data” of all families in the state.

“Family ID will link existing, independent schemes like scholarships, subsidies and pensions, so as to ensure consistency and reliability and at the same time enabling automatic selection of beneficiaries of various schemes, subsidies and pensions,” states the website’s homepage, adding that this database will also help residents by ensuring that they “do not need to apply to receive benefits under each individual schemes”.

"Parivar Pehchan Patra will initially be linked to services like driving license, vehicle registration, birth certificate, income certificate, domicile etc. It is a basis for availing government services and public welfare schemes," said Additional Deputy Commissioner Panwar.