US deportation list: Over 3,800 Indians deported from US in 2025. How many from China, Saudi Arabia? Check full list

Indians deported from US: The Trump administration in United States continued its tough stance on immigration and deported over 3,800 Indian nationals last year. This came as US President Donald Trump began a crackdown on illegal migration into the country. In a written response, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that 3,414 Indians were deported by Washington till mid-December.

The data revealed the number of deportations in 2025 from consulates of India in New York (47), Atlanta (31), Houston (234), San Francisco (49) and Seattle (31). That’s not all. Saudi Arabia deported over 12,000 Indians, while Malaysia, Myanmar, and the UAE also sent back a high number of Indians. Neighbouring China also deported Indians.

Indian immigrants deported: How the revealation came about

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala made the query, asking how many Indian nationals were deported from the US and other countries during the last five years. He also sought to know the preventive measures, including registration or licensing of travel agencies and border coordination taken to protect vulnerable youth, and whether any targets or timelines have been fixed to reduce the illegal “Dunki route” migration, which refers to the route used for illegal immigration, largely in context of North America.

Deportations US: What the govt said

Following the “inhumane” deportation of the Indian illegal migrants in “shackles” and “chains”, the Opposition had strongly raised the issue in Parliament last year. MoS Singh said the Indian government works in close coordination with the US and other foreign governments on all matters pertaining to deportation of Indian citizens. “Such deportations are subject to an unambiguous verification of their Indian nationality,” he said.

“The government is in constant dialogue with the US government regarding the need for “humane treatment” of Indian nationals during such deportation operations,” Singh said.

“We have registered our concerns with the US authorities, particularly with respect to use of restraints on the deportees, especially women and children,” he said.

Deportation in India: What is India doing to crack down on illegal migration

The government’s reply mentioned how the central and respective state governments along with relevant law enforcement agencies have registered a number of cases, and investigations as well as actions are ongoing against several illegal recruitment agents, criminal facilitators and human trafficking syndicates that run these rackets.

As per the Emigration Act 1983, no person or agency can function as a recruiting agent (RA) without a valid licence issued by the registering authority who is the Protector General of Emigrants.

“Mandatory registration of RA is aimed to reduce fraud and exploitation of prospective Indian emigrants proceeding for employment abroad. It is also mandatory for ECR passport holders proceeding for employment to any of the 19 notified Emigration Check Required (ECR) countries to obtain Emigration Clearance (EC) from the office of the Protector of Emigrants (PoE),” Singh added. As many as 3,505 unregistered agents have been notified on the eMigrate portal, , till December last year. The eMigrate portal is a digital platform that aids in legal, safe migration for Indian workers.

