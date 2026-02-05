US deportation list: Over 3,800 Indians deported from US in 2025. How many from China, Saudi Arabia? Check full list

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 09:41 PM IST
US deportationFollowing "inhumane" deportation of the Indian illegal migrants in "shackles" and "chains", the Opposition had protested in Parliament last year. (File Photo)
Indians deported from US: The Trump administration in United States continued its tough stance on immigration and deported over 3,800 Indian nationals last year. This came as US President Donald Trump began a crackdown on illegal migration into the country. In a written response, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that 3,414 Indians were deported by Washington till mid-December.

Indians deported from Saudi Arabia

The data revealed the number of deportations in 2025 from consulates of India in New York (47), Atlanta (31), Houston (234), San Francisco (49) and Seattle (31). That’s not all. Saudi Arabia deported over 12,000 Indians, while Malaysia, Myanmar, and the UAE also sent back a high number of Indians. Neighbouring China also deported Indians.

Indian immigrants deported: How the revealation came about

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala made the query, asking how many Indian nationals were deported from the US and other countries during the last five years. He also sought to know the preventive measures, including registration or licensing of travel agencies and border coordination taken to protect vulnerable youth, and whether any targets or timelines have been fixed to reduce the illegal “Dunki route” migration, which refers to the route used for illegal immigration, largely in context of North America.

Deportations US: What the govt said

Following the “inhumane” deportation of the Indian illegal migrants in “shackles” and “chains”, the Opposition had strongly raised the issue in Parliament last year. MoS Singh said the Indian government works in close coordination with the US and other foreign governments on all matters pertaining to deportation of Indian citizens. “Such deportations are subject to an unambiguous verification of their Indian nationality,” he said.

“The government is in constant dialogue with the US government regarding the need for “humane treatment” of Indian nationals during such deportation operations,” Singh said.

“We have registered our concerns with the US authorities, particularly with respect to use of restraints on the deportees, especially women and children,” he said.

Deportation in India: What is India doing to crack down on illegal migration

The government’s reply mentioned how the central and respective state governments along with relevant law enforcement agencies have registered a number of cases, and investigations as well as actions are ongoing against several illegal recruitment agents, criminal facilitators and human trafficking syndicates that run these rackets.

As per the Emigration Act 1983, no person or agency can function as a recruiting agent (RA) without a valid licence issued by the registering authority who is the Protector General of Emigrants.

“Mandatory registration of RA is aimed to reduce fraud and exploitation of prospective Indian emigrants proceeding for employment abroad. It is also mandatory for ECR passport holders proceeding for employment to any of the 19 notified Emigration Check Required (ECR) countries to obtain Emigration Clearance (EC) from the office of the Protector of Emigrants (PoE),” Singh added. As many as 3,505 unregistered agents have been notified on the eMigrate portal, , till December last year. The eMigrate portal is a digital platform that aids in legal, safe migration for Indian workers.

Here’s the list of deportations:

Indian Nationals Deported from Foreign Countries (2021-2025)

Complete List: All Countries and Missions (Source: Rajya Sabha)
Note: Scroll to view complete data. Red numbers indicate high deportation counts (100+). Countries with all zeros excluded for clarity.
Country Mission/Post 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025
Algeria Algiers 0 0 0 1 2
Australia Canberra 0 0 9 0 0
Australia Sydney 0 2 7 28 16
Australia Brisbane 0 0 0 1 3
Belgium Brussels 0 10 19 5 4
Bhutan Thimphu 0 0 0 0 1
Canada Ottawa 3 26 48 30 48
Canada Toronto 27 38 60 63 198
China Beijing 5 5 3 4 7
China Shanghai 3 1 2 1 1
China Guangzhou 1 6 21 26 8
China Hong Kong 123 166 207 201 300
Colombia Bogota 0 0 0 60 0
Cyprus Nicosia 46 96 173 183 163
Egypt Cairo 0 0 2 0 0
France Marseille 0 0 0 0 5
France Reunion Island 0 0 0 1 0
Georgia Tbilisi 0 0 0 0 155
Germany Berlin 0 0 0 79 16
Guatemala Guatemala City 0 0 0 0 4
Guyana Georgetown 0 0 0 11 5
Indonesia Jakarta 0 0 0 0 11
Indonesia Medan 0 11 0 0 3
Indonesia Bali 5 0 20 20 10
Ireland Dublin 0 0 0 2 5
Italy Rome 1 2 2 6 9
Japan Tokyo 23 13 16 11 12
Jordan Amman 24 28 59 79 61
Kenya Nairobi 0 0 1 1 1
Lebanon Beirut 2 3 1 5 2
Lithuania Vilnius 0 0 0 0 4
Malawi Lilongwe 0 0 1 0 0
Malaysia Kuala Lumpur 1,439 1,188 1,182 1,259 1,675
Maldives Male 16 30 117 194 150
Malta Malta 0 0 0 0 3
Myanmar Yangon 0 338 89 148 1,605
Netherlands The Hague 0 10 58 11 3
New Zealand Wellington 9 20 19 20 6
Nigeria Abuja 0 0 0 0 1
Oman Muscat 50 57 47 25 25
Panama Panama 0 0 0 215 79
Papua New Guinea Port Moresby 0 0 1 1 0
Poland Warsaw 14 63 24 14 12
Qatar Doha 803 1,170 1,414 1,136 796
Russia Moscow 0 0 0 35 284
Russia Vladivostok 0 0 0 0 1
Saudi Arabia Riyadh 10,264 28,056 29,592 5,235 4,335
Saudi Arabia Jeddah 12,104 6,746 7,542 8,831 8,921
Serbia Belgrade 7 68 2 5 10
Singapore Singapore 22 16 21 13 15
Slovakia Bratislava 12 2 0 8 27
South Africa Cape Town 0 0 0 0 1
South Korea Seoul 5 7 4 0 0
Sweden Stockholm 3 1 27 16 13
Tunisia Tunis 0 3 2 0 0
Turkiye Ankara 15 47 23 10 3
UAE Abu Dhabi 358 587 666 899 1,662
UAE Dubai 876 1,203 2,841 5,221 7,896
Ukraine Kyiv 21 13 11 5 5
United Kingdom Birmingham 0 10 75 33 70
USA Washington 805 862 617 1,368 3,414
USA New York 16 11 18 26 47
USA Atlanta 14 10 5 14 31
USA Houston 29 32 14 42 234
USA San Francisco 18 43 19 17 49
USA Seattle 0 0 0 3 31
Venezuela Caracas 0 0 0 14 0
