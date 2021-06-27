Over 32 crore doses given, PM reviews vaccination, pandemic situation

PM Modi at the review meet on Saturday in Delhi. (PTI)

As Covid-19 vaccination crossed the 32-crore dose figure in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday held a meeting with senior officials to review the progress of vaccination and the pandemic situation in the country.

The meeting came in the backdrop of the country administering a record 3.77 crore doses in the last six days, after the new phase of vaccination was rolled out on July 21.

During the meeting, it was discussed that 128 districts have vaccinated more than 50 per cent of the 45-plus population and 16 districts have vaccinated more than 90 per cent of the 45-plus population, the PMO said in a statement.

“Officials gave a detailed presentation to the PM on progress of vaccination in the country. PM was briefed about the age-wise vaccination coverage. PM was also briefed about the vaccine coverage among healthcare workers, frontline workers and general population in various states,” the PMO said in a statement.

The PMO said that the officials also apprised the Prime Minister about the vaccine supply in the upcoming months and efforts being made to increase production. ”Officers briefed the PM that they are in touch with state governments to explore and implement innovative methods to reach people for vaccination. PM spoke about the need to involve NGOs and other organisations in such efforts.”

The PMO further said that officials apprised the Prime Minister about the interest in Cowin platform globally.