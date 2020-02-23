Over 3,000 artistes to perform during Trump’s visit to Agra

The artistes have been sent by Culture Department of the UP Government, an official said. The artistes have been sent by Culture Department of the UP Government, an official said.

In line with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to treat US President Donald Trump’s visit to Agra as a ‘festival’, more than 3,000 artistes will perform during the two-hour engagement in the city.

According to officials, Trump will be welcomed by more than 300 artists at Agra’s Kheria Airport, while local residents, including children, will be present along his route to the Taj Mahal to cheer him.

“Our plan was to undertake the infrastructural changes as soon as possible. We have placed 16,500 plants and several changes have been made to the lighting system. Four dances have been approved and will be taking place at the airport itself,” said a government official.

The administration clarified that the last 500 metres of stretch is likely to be covered on battery-powered vehicles, rather than on Trump's own convoy of vehicles.

In terms of security, Agra district has been divided into 10 zones and more than 4,000 police personnel will be on duty.

Movement along the route will be completely restricted two hours prior to Trump’s landing.

Agra police has also requisitioned for NSG and snipers teams that will be stationed close to the Taj Mahal and along the route taken by Trump. A team of officials will also be patrolling the Yamuna during the visit, an official said.

US says Modi to accompany Trump to Taj, India says unlikely

New Delhi: A senior US administration official on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday.

However, Indian official sources said that Modi is unlikely to accompany the visiting dignitaries to the Taj.

Sources said the visit to the Taj by the US President and his family members will afford them the opportunity to view the historical monument suitably. Therefore, no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there, sources said.

