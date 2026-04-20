Over 300 Indians evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

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The Indian embassy in Azerbaijan has helped in the safe evacuation of over 300 Indian nationals by road from Iran, since the war began after US and Israel launched attacks.
Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, met the last batch of around 15 Indian students evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan over the weekend, before they left on Saturday.
“Over 300 Indian citizens including 189 students have been safely evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan since March 6, 2026 till date,” the Indian embassy in Baku said on X.
The Indian embassy in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 2,358 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India, including 1,041 Indian students and 657 Indian fishermen.
According to officials, the Iranian airspace remains partially open for cargo and chartered flights.
The Indian embassy in Tehran continues to facilitate movement of Indian nationals through Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India. So far, 2,423 Indian nationals have moved out of Iran into Armenia and Azerbaijan. This includes 1,091 Indian students and 657 Indian fishermen.
As the two-week ceasefire window in West Asia inches closer to an end on April 22, India has evacuated over 11 lakh passengers from the region through continuous flight operations from various countries in the region, to alternate routes.
Aseem Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs, said that Israeli airspace is open and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India.
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