Over 300 Indians evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

A man walks outside a mosque where a commemorative religious event in honor of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is taking place, organized by the Shiite Muslim Community of Greece in Athens. (AP)

The Indian embassy in Azerbaijan has helped in the safe evacuation of over 300 Indian nationals by road from Iran, since the war began after US and Israel launched attacks.

Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, met the last batch of around 15 Indian students evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan over the weekend, before they left on Saturday.

“Over 300 Indian citizens including 189 students have been safely evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan since March 6, 2026 till date,” the Indian embassy in Baku said on X.

The Indian embassy in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 2,358 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India, including 1,041 Indian students and 657 Indian fishermen.