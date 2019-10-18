Over 300 Indians deported from Mexico land in Delhi

A day after Mexico deported more than 300 Indian nationals for illegally entering the country to sneak into the United States, the 311 persons landed in New Delhi Friday morning. PTI had reported Thursday that the Indian nationals were deported from the Toluca City International Airport on a Boeing 747 aircraft.

The unprecedented move by the Mexican government comes in the backdrop of American pressure to ensure that its sovereign territory is not used by immigrants to cross over to the US. “We landed around 5 am in the morning and the formalities took several hours before we could exit the airport around 1 pm,” Jashanpreet Singh, one of the deportees, was quoted as saying by PTI.

The 311 individuals were presented to the immigration authority in the Mexican states of Oaxaca, Baja California, Veracruz, Chiapas, Sonora, Mexico City, Durango and Tabasco.

The move came in the wake US President Donald Trump threatening to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports if the country did not desist from allowing immigrants to enter America through its borders.

Mexico had agreed to boost security on the border and expand its policy of taking back migrants.

The deportees, who were accompanied by Federal Migration agents as well as members of the National Guard, were gathered at the Acayucan Migration Station in Veracruz to carry out their identification and subsequent transfer, said the Mexican government statement.

(With inputs from PTI)