Over 300 endangered turtles found hidden in AC First-Class coach of Patna-Indore Express

The AC First-Class coach of the Patna-Indore Express train should have been carrying business executives reclining in cushioned berths. Instead, on a sweltering afternoon at Sant Hirdaram railway station, forest officers discovered a different kind of passenger — over 300 endangered turtles, stacked like contraband in the shadows of India’s most expensive passenger compartment.

RPF officials said they were on a routine check when they noticed the suspicious behaviour of Ajay Singh Rajput, a coach attendant aboard the Patna-Indore Express, who caught their attention. A search of his two bags revealed dozens of small, live Indian tent turtles — a fully-protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.