Over 300 corruption cases registered by CBI this year: Govt

As many as 314 corruption cases have been registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) between January and June this year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said a total of 632 such cases were registered by the agency in 2017.

About 673 and 617 corruption cases were registered by the CBI in 2016 and 2015 respectively, said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

He said 346 such cases were registered by the CBI in the period between June 1, 2014, and December 31, 2014.

