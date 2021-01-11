scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 11, 2021
Must Read

Over 30 birds found dead in Rishikesh

Twenty-eight crows and one pigeon were found dead in AIIMS, Rishikesh premises, one death was reported from Bees Bigha locality and two from Raiwala station, government veterinary officer Rajesh Raturi said.

By: PTI | Rishikesh | January 11, 2021 11:24:24 am
bird flu in india, Uttarakhand bird flu, AIIMS Rishikesh treatment, bird flu news, indian states with bird flu, cases of bird flu in india, Rishikesh Municipal Commission, rishikesh news, uttarakhand latest news, uttarakhand news, indian express newsTwenty-eight crows and one pigeon were found dead in AIIMS, Rishikesh premises. (Express file photo)

Over 30 birds have been found dead at different places in and around Rishikesh creating a bird flu scare in the town.

Twenty-eight crows and one pigeon were found dead in AIIMS, Rishikesh premises, one death was reported from Bees Bigha locality and two from Raiwala station, government veterinary officer Rajesh Raturi said.

Samples of the birds have been collected and sent to the forest department for further action, he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Confirming the deaths, Rishikesh Municipal Commissioner Narendra Singh Quiriyal said a temporary ban on sale of bird meat can also be imposed in public interest if necessary.

Raturi said though 28 crows and one pigeon were found dead in AIIMS Rishikesh premises, security guards at the facility handed over the carcasses of only five crows and one pigeon, burying the rest of them as they were in too bad shape

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 11: Latest News

Advertisement