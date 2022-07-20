scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Over 3.9 L Indians gave up citizenship in past 3 yrs to settle abroad: govt data

More than 1.63 lakh Indians relinquished their citizenship in 2021 alone, according to the date tabled by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Of them, more than 78,000 took US citizenship, it added.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 2:39:15 am
While 1.44 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in 2019, the data showed, the numbers fell in 2020 to 85,256 in 2020, before rising again last year. (PTI File Photo)

More than 3.9 lakh Indians have renounced their citizenship in the past three years, the government told the Parliament on Tuesday, with America emerging as the top choice among 103 countries where the emigrants settled.

More than 1.63 lakh Indians relinquished their citizenship in 2021 alone, according to the date tabled by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Of them, more than 78,000 took US citizenship, it added.

While 1.44 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in 2019, the data showed, the numbers fell in 2020 to 85,256 in 2020, before rising again last year.

Also Read |Indianness is citizenship, not caste

Responding to a question by BSP MP Hazi Fazlur Rehman, Union MoS for Home Nityanand Rai told the Parliament that according to the Ministry of External Affairs the Indian citizens renounced their “for reasons personal to them”.

According to the data, apart from choosing countries such as Singapore (7,046) and Sweden (3,754), many have also renounced their citizenship for Bahrain (170), Angola (2), Iran (21), and Iraq (1) — one person took the citizenship of Burkina Faso in 2021.

More than 1,400 persons took Chinese citizenship, the data showed, while 48 persons renounced their citizenship for Pakistan’s.

