Over 250 activists, journalists demand immediate release of Bangladeshi photographer

Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam was arrested earlier this week after he criticised the government for its crackdown on peaceful protest by students. (File Photo) Bangladeshi photographer Shahidul Alam was arrested earlier this week after he criticised the government for its crackdown on peaceful protest by students. (File Photo)

Over 250 activists and journalists demanded immediate release of a Bangladeshi photographer who was detained by the country’s police for making “provocative comments” while speaking to a news channel about the student protests.

The “detention and murderous attack” on Shahidul Alam was “symptomatic” and writers, journalists and social media activists in Bangladesh over the last several years suffered similar repression, according to the letter signed by artistes, photographers, scientists and intellectuals.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible way, the arrest, brutality and dishonour done to Shahidul Alam. The message is simple. Alam exercised his right as a citizen. No charges must be bought under section 57 of the draconian ICT (Information and Communication Technology) Act,” the letter said.

The letter was signed by 250 photographers, artists, journalists and activists, including Ram Rahman, Vivan Sundaram, Parthiv Shah, Pushpamala N, Raghu Rai and Devika Daulet-Singh.

Alam was arrested this week after police officers entered his home and bundled him into a waiting van just hours after his interview criticising the government for its crackdown on peaceful protest was broadcast by a news channel.

