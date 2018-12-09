Over 230 J&K militants killed so far this year: MHA

More than 230 militants have been killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year and there has been a sharp decline in injuries caused due to stone-pelting, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials have said. Fifty-one militants were killed in the 80-day period from June 25 to September 14, and 85 militants killed between September 15 and December 5, an official said.

According to the official, 232 militants have been killed so far this year, while 240 militants, including foreign nationals, are active in the Valley. Eight people, including security personnel, were killed and 216 others, including security personnel, received injuries between June 25 and September 14 this year, according to information.

In the subsequent 80 days — from September 15 to December 5 — two people were killed and 170 others received injuries in stone-pelting incidents, MHA officials said.