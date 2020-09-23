Over 21,000 Remdesivir injections to be made available: Gujarat FDCA

Hetero Drugs, Jubilant Lifesci-ences and Cipla are expected to supply a total of 7,200 injections.

Acknowledging continued shortage of Remdesivir injections for treating Covid-19 patients, the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) on Tuesday assured that sufficient stock has been procured now, owing to increased supply from the generic manufacturers.

FDCA Commissioner Hemant Koshiya in a press statement said that 21,176 Remdesivir injections will be made available for the private hospitals and the drug market. A request was put forth by the Indian Medical Association for greater procurement of the broad-spectrum antiviral drug after a shortage was felt, Koshiya’s statement read.

Owing to Gilead signing non-exclusive voluntary agreements with generic pharmaceutical manufacturers namely Cipla Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Hetero Labs Ltd, Jubilant Lifesciences, Mylan, and Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd, 7,938 injections have been supplied in the market of which 6,800 injections were made available to the drug market as well as to private hospitals on Tuesday. According to Koshiya’s statement, 1,476 injections are available at present with Ahmedabad stockists.

Koshiya said, “We received a complaint from the IMA a week ago and we were anyway receiving complaints of shortage from private doctors as well as from patients. This gave us a sense that there is a shortage… I believe there was a break in the supply because some of the generic manufacturers had manufacturing plants situated in other states and there were rise in cases in these states. But now we are arranging for sufficient supply for the market andour private hospitals. We do not want any hoarding to happen… Government hospitals have not had any shortage so far, we are just adding more to our stock.”

Koshiya said that Cadila, on Wednesday, will supply 12,500 injections to private hospitals and the drug market in Gujarat and will supply another 11,500 injections to the Gujarat government. Hetero Drugs, Jubilant Lifesci-ences and Cipla are expected to supply a total of 7,200 injections.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd