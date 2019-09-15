Over 2,050 ceasefire violations by Pakistan killed 21 this year: MEA

The Pakistan army resorted to over 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations this year in which 21 Indians were killed, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday. The ministry, in a statement, said that India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquility along LoC and international border.

“Indian forces exercise maximum restraint and respond to unprovoked violations and attempts at cross border terrorist infiltration,” it added.

Last year, in May, India and Pakistan Army had agreed to ‘fully implement’ 2003 ceasefire agreement. The officials had agreed that in case of any issue, restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through utilisation of existing mechanisms of hotline contacts and border flag meetings at local commander’s level.

The ceasefire agreement between the two countries was signed in November 2003 and was implemented till after the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by Indian Special Forces following the Uri terror attack in which 19 soldiers were killed. There were a total of 228 ceasefire violations on the LoC in 2016, and they rose to 860 in 2017 and 1629 in 2018.